Kankakee County prosecutors ask feds to seek death penalty in fatal shooting of Bradley cop

The Kankakee County State's Attorney submitted an official request on Monday to federal prosecutors, asking them to review the first-degree murder cases pending against Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, who are charged in a hotel shooting that killed Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey.

Additionally, the State's Attorney has also asked for federal prosecutors to pursue a federal sentence of death against both of them.

Although Illinois is not a death penalty state, under certain circumstances the United States Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case.

The State’s Attorney’s Office has also filed state charges against Sullivan and Harris for first-degree murder of a police officer, and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, among other charges.

MORE: Bradley officer pleaded for her life before suspect allegedly fatally shot her with her own gun: prosecutors

State's Attorney Jim Rowe said he will seek life sentences for both offenders.

"Our community’s prayers are with the Bradley Police Department family, with the family of Sgt. Rittmanic and with Ofc. Bailey and his family as he continues to fight for his life. This is the darkest reminder of the danger that our law enforcement and first responders face on a daily basis, in every community across this globe, every single time they put on the uniform," said State's Attorney Rowe.

Currently, Harris faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. She was denied bond on Monday and will remain in custody of the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sullivan is currently charged with six counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He remains in the custody of Indiana law enforcement. On Monday, he refused to waive extradition to Illinois.

The State's Attorney's Office said it is currently in the process of securing a Governor’s Warrant to have him returned to Illinois to face charges.

MORE: Police warn that scammers are posting fake GoFundMe's, pretending to be fallen officer's family

Both cases will proceed to grand jury later this month, where the State's Attorney's Office anticipates additional charges will be filed.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation and prosecution is asked to call the Illinois State Police Hotline at (815) 698-2315.