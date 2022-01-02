Police warn that scammers are posting fake GoFundMe's, pretending to be fallen officer's family

Bradley police said that people are posting fake fundraisers on GoFundMe, pretending to be members of the family of fallen officer Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Rittmanic was killed, and Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey was wounded, in a shooting at a motel last Wednesday night.

In a statement on Facebook, Bradley police said: "There have been several Go Fund Me fundraisers posted by supposed family members of Sgt Marlene Rittmanic. NONE of these are legit and the family will NOT be creating any fundraising pages through Go Fund Me. If you see a fundraising page for Sgt Marlene Rittmanic you can report it to them as fraudulent and if you've donated to one please seek a refund."

Bradley police said the only legitimate GoFundMe to help Bailey is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/officer-tyler-baileys-brave-fight.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the subsequent investigation: Darius Sullivan, 25; Xandria Harris, 26; Bryce Baker, 20; Daniel Acros, 19; and Joshua Adams, 26.