Suspect arrested in Bradley hotel shooting that left sergeant dead, officer critically wounded

An arrest has been made in connection to a hotel shooting that left a Bradley sergeant dead, and another critically wounded.

Police said 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, one of the two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Friday near Manchester, Indiana.

On Wednesday evening, Bradley Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was shot and killed responding to a call of dogs barking in an unattended car in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50, police said. Her partner, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, was also shot and critically wounded.

When officers approached the hotel room where they believed the car's owner was staying and began talking with people inside, the people inside the room attacked and shot the two officers, police said.

Both officers were taken to nearby hospitals where Rittmanic was later pronounced dead.

Rittmanic had lived in Kankakee and joined the Bradley Police Department in 2007. She previously spent seven years as a deputy with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

Rittmanic had worked for years to reach the rank of sergeant, her niece said. She was five years from retirement.

Bailey is fighting for his life with severe head injuries, police said.

Police had issued arrest warrants for Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria A. Harris, a 26-year old woman of Bradley, in relation to this incident. State police are still searching for Harris.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests.

Authorities arrested two other people Thursday on charges alleging they impeded the search for Sullivan and a woman also suspected in the shootings.

Nichele Newton-Carroll, 43, and Jelman Sullivan, 21, face charges of obstructing justice/leaving the state, the (Kankakee) Daily Journal reported. Neither had an attorney listed Friday in court or jail records.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe identified Newton-Carroll as Sullivan’s mother. Rowe said he is not sure of the connection between Jelman Sullivan and Darius Sullivan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.