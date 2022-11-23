Expand / Collapse search

Kankakee County remembers those who died from overdoses this year with 'empty chair' display

CHICAGO - Officials in Kankakee County say far too many Thanksgiving tables will have an empty chair this year.

SkyFox flew over the county's "empty chair" display on Wednesday. The campaign is meant to raise awareness about overdose deaths.

More than 87 chairs will sit on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse through the weekend.

Each chair is covered with a purple ribbon representing a life lost this year. 