'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized in suburban Chicago

Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery.

It was a very heavy day at Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, where dozens of headstones were vandalized.

The discovery was made late Monday morning — horrific images of red swastikas were spray-painted on many of the tombstones in the small, Jewish cemetery on Grand Avenue.

On one, a vandal wrote, "Kanye was rite." This comes after the rapper has made headlines in recent weeks for antisemitic remarks.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke to loved ones whose relatives are buried at the cemetery.

For people like Larry Yellen, who grew up in Waukegan, the cemetery holds special meaning. His mom and dad were laid to rest at the cemetery, but on Monday, he learned the sickening news that both of their tombstones were defaced.

"They have defaced the gravestone of someone who fought bravely through 50 missions as a bombardier. They have defaced the gravestone of his wife," Yellen said. "I think they need to know a little bit about the people that they have attacked in such degrading form."

FOX 32 has been in contact with Waukegan police and are waiting for an update on their investigation.

Leaders of local Jewish organizations say this act of hate is extremely upsetting and dangerous to the community.

In a statement, Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor sayed, "I am deeply disturbed and angered by the hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones this morning in Am Echod Jewish Cemetery. Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers. I hope our officers promptly locate the perpetrators of this despicable act and hold them accountable, and I offer my full support to those directly impacted by this vandalism."

Anyone with information on this act of hate is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001.