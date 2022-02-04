Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of trying to 'kidnap' his 'daughter' on her birthday

Kanye West is hitting back at estranged wife Kim Kardashian after she released a fiery statement in response to West's claim their daughter North West is on TikTok "against my will."

"What do you mean by main provider?" West asked.

He then alleged, "America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

The hip-hop artist first took to Instagram on Friday and shared a screenshot of the 8-year-old on the video-sharing platform.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

A spokesperson for Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

In an interview with "Hollywood Unlocked" last month, West said he places his children first in everything he does which was a huge factor in deciding to purchase a home next door to Kardashian – to be able to see them as often as possible.

The outlet’s founder, Jason Lee told West he should have "the right to have an opinion over how your kids are exactly being raised."

"I've got more than a right. I'm their father. It's all about trying to take the fathers out the home," West replied to Lee in the sit-down conversation. "I'm going to be so close – the kids are literally in walking distance. I don't play when it comes to my children and the media ain't gonna play with me and run this narrative."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Lee maintained to West that he hopes Kardashian and her family can see how important it is for West to be able to "participate in the lives of the people you created."

West replied that he wants to "participate without no noise."

"I'm a tell you straight up, don't play. Don't play with my kids," he said in a stoic demeanor. "Don't play with my kids, whoever y'all work for – whoever y'all think the family is working for. I'm telling you right now, don't play with my children, and it's going to be all legal. It's going to be all legal, baby."

Added West: "You ain't gonna gaslight me. It ain't gonna be nothing, it's gonna be calm like this. But that's where we're not gonna play. And this is for everybody that's ever been in a situation like this that didn't have a voice, this is what we're on. This is what time it is. I got the house right next to my children."

