Kanye West tweets he's 'running for president of the United States,' references '2020 vision'

Rapper Kanye West celebrated the Fourth of July by once again promising to run for president, and he picked up some unlikely support on Twitter after posting the message.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

West used the hashtag "2020 vision."

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a response to the announcement, saying he would back West in his quest for the White House.

"You have my full support!" he replied.

It was unclear if West has a campaign staff as of this time.

This isn't the first time West has said he will run for president. He claimed back in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he was planning to run in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're going to definitely -- yo, whatchu [sic] all laughing at?" he said at the time. "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that, in fact, I'm going to walk."

West added: "What I'm saying is, when y'all read the headlines, 'Kanye's crazy,' this and that, this and that, it's like one in three African-Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing [sic]! They've got no opinion! They're so scared!"

Musk's tweet comes after he was forced to downplay his possible personal connection to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested this week for allegedly conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minor children, The New York Post reported.

After a picture surfaced of Musk and Maxwell at a party together, he publicly denied ever knowing her and accused her of photobombing him.

