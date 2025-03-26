Karen Schepers' vehicle was found in 2022 by Elgin Fire Department but not identified: police

The Brief The Elgin Fire Department unknowingly found Karen Schepers’ vehicle in 2022 but did not conduct further investigation. The vehicle was finally recovered from the Fox River in March 2025, leading to a major break in the case. The Elgin Fire Chief acknowledged the oversight and stated that new protocols are now in place.



More than 40 years after Karen Schepers disappeared without a trace, new details have emerged about the discovery of her vehicle in the Fox River—revealing that the Elgin Fire Department unknowingly located it nearly three years ago.

What we know:

During the recovery of Schepers' vehicle on Tuesday, a person approached an Elgin police officer and reported that in 2022, while fishing near the Slade Avenue boat launch, their sonar equipment detected an unusual object in the water.

The individual contacted the Elgin Fire Department, which then deployed a dive team to investigate.

The dive team first used an underwater, remote-operated vehicle equipped with sonar and a camera to search the river. They eventually located a small vehicle submerged in the water, according to police.

A diver then went into the water and physically touched what appeared to be a small tire and, based on its size, prematurely concluded that the submerged object was likely an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or a utility-task vehicle (UTV). No further investigation was conducted at that time.

The Elgin Police Department was unaware of the fire department’s findings until this week.

What they're saying:

Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann acknowledged the oversight and expressed regret over the missed opportunity.

"When this information came to my attention, I immediately met with Elgin Police Chief [Ana] Lalley to discuss the incident," Cagann said. "Upon careful review, I concluded that more should have been done in 2022, including a comprehensive underwater examination of the vehicle."

Cagann emphasized that the fire department has since updated its dive team leadership, operational protocols, and technological capabilities to ensure such an oversight does not happen again.

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley also addressed the revelation, stating that while the initial handling of the situation was disappointing, she appreciates how Chief Cagann has responded.

"I appreciate the manner in which Chief Cagann has handled this incident and want to convey my appreciation for both Chief Cagann and the members of the Elgin Fire Department for the exceptional work that is done each day," Lalley said.

Cagann also said, "I do not want the actions of the Elgin Fire Department to take away from the exceptional work conducted by the Elgin Police Department on this case."

Big picture view:

The discovery of Schepers’ vehicle—40 years after her disappearance—was a breakthrough in the case.

The car was recovered on Tuesday by Chaos Divers, an independent search and rescue organization assisting the Elgin Police Department’s Cold Case Unit.

Skeletal remains were found inside, and investigators are working to confirm whether they belong to Schepers.

Elgin police were searching the Fox River on Monday as part of an investigation into a 1983 cold case involving a missing woman. Karen Schepers was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 16, 1983, when she attended a party with co-workers at a bar.

Elgin officials stress that despite the missed opportunity in 2022, they remain committed to finding answers for Schepers' family.

The case remains an active investigation.