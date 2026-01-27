Kelly Rowland, Kaytranada to headline Chicago’s Forever Mine Music Festival
CHICAGO - A new R&B and house music festival is coming to Chicago this spring.
What we know:
The inaugural Forever Mine Music Festival will take place May 23-24 at Union Park, celebrating classic and modern R&B and house music across three stages.
Headliners include Kaytranada, Keyshia Cole and Kelly Rowland. Other performers range from early-2000s R&B favorites like Monica, Shaggy, Mya, Mario, Chingy, JoJo and Juvenile.
The event runs noon to 10 p.m. both days and is open to all ages, with free entry for children 5 and under.
What they're saying:
Festival co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres say the goal is to bring together the generations raised on R&B and house music.
"Chicago gave the world house music, and this city has always been where house and R&B interest," they said, adding the festival is designed to unite longtime fans.
What's next:
The festival will also feature Chicago food vendors, bars, live art, merch booths, Y2K-inspired photo activations and VIP upgrades. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 30 at noon CT.
More information can be found at ForeverMineFest.com.