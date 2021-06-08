Kenilworth man charged in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Federal prosecutors have arrested a North Shore man amid the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, is at least the ninth person from Illinois to be charged in the Capitol breach, and the third from Cook County, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Kulas is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both misdemeanors.

A still image taken from video posted to Instagram allegedly shows Christian Kulas during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. (U.S. District Court for the District of Colombia)

Kulas, who was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to be released from custody on an agreed set of conditions.

Hundreds of people have been charged nationwide, and authorities have gathered a staggering amount of evidence. Federal prosecutors have said the criminal investigation will likely amount to one of the largest in U.S. history.