Kennedy Expressway construction enters final phase next week

The Brief The final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project begins Tuesday, focusing on the outbound lanes from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway junction. Drivers should expect rolling closures, new traffic patterns, and lane reductions until late fall. IDOT anticipates completing the entire project by Thanksgiving.



The Brief The final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project begins March 18, focusing on the outbound lanes from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway junction. Drivers should expect rolling closures, new traffic patterns, and lane reductions until late fall. IDOT anticipates completing the entire project by Thanksgiving.



Buckle up for the final round of construction on the Kennedy Expressway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the start date for phase three of the Kennedy Rehabilitation Project during a press conference Tuesday.

Kennedy Expressway construction

What we know:

Work will start on the outbound side of I-90/94 from Ohio Street to the Edens Expressway junction on March 18.

During this phase, the reversible lanes will open in the outbound direction, while two outbound lanes will be closed at a time until late fall.

Some of the work includes repairs to bridge decks along I-90/94, pavement patching, overhead sign-structure replacements and lighting updates.

What's next:

The timeline and work will be similar to the first phase on the inbound side. There will be rolling closures on exit and entrance ramps, and new traffic patterns.

IDOT said the reversible mid-gate entrance and exit will be closed during the first stage of construction. This closure means drivers who enter the express lanes cannot exit until they reach the Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue.

IDOT said drivers going to O'Hare from downtown Chicago must stay in the local Kennedy lanes and not the express lanes.

Signs will be posted ahead of the express lane entrance to warn drivers.

IDOT expects to wrap up the entire project by this Thanksgiving.

Starting this week, multiple overnight lane closures will occur on the outbound Kennedy and the reversible lanes between Ohio Street and Montrose Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.