Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police

An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said.

At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.

The intruder then forced their way into one of the houses, and attacked the homeowner, police said.

The homeowner fought back, and the intruder was killed during the struggle.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.