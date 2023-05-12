Kenwood Academy principal wins Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership

The suspense is over for the principal of Kenwood Academy High School.

Karen Calloway was awarded this year's Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership. Another principal from Peoria also received the award.

In all, five Chicago educators won Golden Apples for Excellence in Teaching.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, who graduated from Kenwood Academy, was there for the presentation.

The Golden Apple Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2024 awards. All are invited to nominate exceptional Pre-K to 3rd-grade teachers and Pre-K to 12th-grade school leaders.