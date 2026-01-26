Chicago crime: Man, 60, wounded in drive-by shooting

The Brief A 60-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by early Monday while walking to his car in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. He took himself to a hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 60-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.

What we know:

The man was walking to his car around 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 47th Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in the hand and leg and took himself to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the suspected vehicle drove off eastbound and no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.