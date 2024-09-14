Keshaun Rhodes murder: 16-year-old arrested in teen's fatal 2023 shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Keshaun Rhodes on Chicago's West Side last November.



A teenage boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side last November, according to police.

The 16-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Friday in the South Austin neighborhood's 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said in a statement.

Keshaun Rhodes was standing in a hallway in the 5000 block of West Madison when two people fired shots at him, police said.

Rhodes was shot in the back of the head and the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

No further information was immediately available from police.