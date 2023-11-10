Chicago crime: 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the back of the head in hallway identified

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

At about 11:12 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing in a hallway in the 5000 block of West Madison when two offenders fired shots at him, police said.

The boy was shot in the back of the head and the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The boy has been identified as Keshaun Rhodes.

No offenders are in custody.