Kidde smoke alarm recall; can fail to alert of fire

Kidde has recalled over 225,000 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms because they can potentially fail to alert consumers of a fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

This recall involves Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms.

The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms.

Only alarms with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

Kidde Recall

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

Advertisement

These alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.