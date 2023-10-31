Kids, teachers flaunt colorful costumes at Park Ridge elementary school

It's a day of candy, costumes and lots of spooky decorations as trick-or-treaters hit the town in search of some treats this Halloween.

FOX 32 Chicago stopped by Carpenter Elementary School in Park Ridge on Hamlin just north of Touhy Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the snow squalls, tradition is tradition. So, the kids lined up after the closing bell and did the annual Halloween parade around the school.

Even with winter coats, hats and gloves, you could still see plenty of colorful costumes. As always, there were lots of creative ones.

The big theme this year seemed to be Barbie with a number of the teachers dressed like the doll — still inside the pink cardboard box.

Though it was windy and cold, it didn't seem to put a damper on Halloween this year.