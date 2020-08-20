Killeen police, US Army looking for missing Fort Hood soldier

A soldier from Fort Hood has gone missing and law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding him.

According to a release from the Killeen Police Department, family members of 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes have not heard from him since Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

He was last seen by his staff sergeant on Monday afternoon when he dropped Fernandes off at his home on Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fernandes is approximately 5'4" and weighs about 133 lbs. He was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.

Advertisement

Elder Fernandes (Killeen Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Fort Hood's 1st Cavalry Division says they are actively searching for Fernandes and are in contact with his family, friends and law enforcement. Fernandes is a Chemical, Biological, Radiolical, and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

Detectives with KPD's Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to call KPD at 254-200-7905. Information can also be given by contacting the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722.