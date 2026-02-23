Man accused of using dating app to rob 4 victims sought in Woodlawn: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a 22-year-old man accused of robbing four people he met through a dating app in Woodlawn. The robberies happened Feb. 5, 12, 21 and 23 in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said. Authorities say the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property; anyone with information is urged to contact Area One detectives.



Chicago police are searching for a man accused of using a dating app to lure and rob four victims in the Woodlawn neighborhood this month.

What we know:

The robberies were reported in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue on four separate occasions: Feb. 5 at 12:49 p.m., Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m., Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 11:40 a.m., according to police.

In each case, the victim met the suspect through a social media dating app and agreed to meet in person, police said.

When the victim arrived, the suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victims complied and surrendered their belongings, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a 22-year-old Black man who is 6-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, police said.

No further details have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference No. P26-1-017A.