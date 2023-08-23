'Kinky Boots' kicks its way to the main stage in Wilmette

The hair is big, and the heels are high in the north suburbs this weekend where "Kinky Boots" is playing at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center.

The Harvey Fierstein Musical, winner of numerous Tony awards, features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

The Highland Park Players production is in its final weekend with shows this Friday Saturday and Sunday in Wilmette.

Director Connor Giles called the show "fun and joyful with a message that self acceptance breeds acceptance of others."

To catch one of the final performances of Kinky Boots, just go to highlandparkplayers.com for tickets.