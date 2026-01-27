Kitana Brown: Chicago woman missing from North Side, police say

The Brief A 30-year-old Chicago woman was reported missing after last being heard from on Friday. Kitana Brown is missing from the Uptown neighborhood. Police say she may need medical attention.



Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman who went missing from Chicago's North Side last week.

What we know:

Police said Kitana Brown, 30, was reported missing on Monday after last being in contact with someone on Friday, Jan. 23.

She is missing from the 4700 block of North Sheridan Road, which is located in the Uptown neighborhood.

Kitana Brown | CPD

Brown is described as a Black woman with a light brown complexion, standing 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.