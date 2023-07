A global foods powerhouse is putting down roots in northern Illinois.

Kraft Heinz has announced they're investing $400 million to build a new facility in DeKalb.

The company says it will be one of the largest automated consumer packaged goods distribution centers on the continent, spanning 775,000 square feet.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2025 and will require more than 150 workers.