'Kyle' the kitten to be put up for adoption after rescue from Wheaton home

A foster kitten named Kyle became stuck in a suburban home's vent, but now he's safe.

On Sept. 23, Kerri Kombrink – who is a foster parent for ARF Animal Shelter – had one of her foster kittens flip open a vent at her Wheaton home and climb inside the ductwork for their heating and air.

Kerri attempted to lure Kyle out with treats, but he wasn't having it.

On Sept. 25, Kerri contacted TR Miller Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing which dispatched a team free of charge to rescue the kitten. Using their inspection cameras, the company located the kitten in an area of the ductwork that became too cramped for Kyle to fit through. The team then carefully cut a hole in the ductwork near where Kyle was and successfully retrieved him.

Kyle was hungry, but unharmed. He will be put up for adoption soon. More information can be found HERE.