Chicago weather: Hot and muggy ahead of severe storm threat tonight

It's going to be a hot one! Saturday will be unseasonably warm and humid as the threat of severe storms looms in the Chicago area.

Today will feel more like June than April with wind gusts reaching 40-45 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Temperatures will approach 80 degrees as summer-like humidity sets in. Most of the area should stay dry in the daytime.

Widespread showers and storms are expected to roll in tonight. The strong to severe storm threat is mainly west of the Fox River with a chance of damaging winds.

In the city and surrounding suburbs, heavy rain may lead to minor flooding.