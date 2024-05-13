1 in custody after man wounded in West Elsdon shooting

A man was arrested and another was hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting Sunday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The two men were arguing around 11 p.m. when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the 3700 block of West 58th Street, according to police.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot twice in the leg. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

A handgun was recovered from the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.