L.A. Fitness shooting: Argument escalates into gunfire that left man critically wounded

A man is in custody and another man was critically wounded after an argument over a basketball game led to a shooting at L.A. Fitness in south suburban Tinley Park.

Around 8 p.m., a man grabbed a gun from his car after an argument started during a basketball game at L.A. Fitness and spilled out to the parking lot located at 18400 Convention Center Dr., according to Tinley Park officials.

The suspect walked back to the man he was arguing with and shot him five times, police said. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was listed in "critical but stable" condition, authorities said.

The alleged gunman, who is from Richton Park, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.