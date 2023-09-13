Little Village drive-by shooting leaves 55-year-old woman wounded

A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The 55-year-old was outside around 5:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 24th Street when a blue sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, according to police.

The victim was struck once in her leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, per CPD.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.