Lady Gaga adds to list of stellar accomplishments with performance in 'House of Gucci'

She may have 12 Grammys, two Golden Globes and hold 16 Guinness World Records but now Lady Gaga is going for her SECOND Oscar with her powerhouse performance in "House of Gucci," and she spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton all about it.



Lady Gaga is earning rave reviews for her performance in Ridley Scott's new true story drama, which follows the behind-the-scenes drama within the Gucci empire during the 1970's and 1980's.



The Gucci family was one that was very much obsessed with their brand, their quality and what their name represented -- and Jake Hamilton asked Lady Gaga if that's something she is ever concerned with in regards to herself as an artist.



"That's a great question actually, thank you Jake," said Lady Gaga. "I would say that I think about it less as a brand. I don't think about myself as a brand, I think about myself as a person, as a human being and as an artist."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP



The Oscar winner added, "But I do recognize the platform that I'm on so I think that the essential piece is that I always try to do things that think will have a meaningful impact on the world."



"House of Gucci" is now playing in theaters.

