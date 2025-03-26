Lady Gaga announces United Center shows this fall

The Brief Lady Gaga is bringing The MAYHEM Ball tour to Chicago for two nights at the United Center on Sept. 15 and 17. The tour, supporting her chart-topping album "Mayhem," will span 16 cities across North America and Europe. Pre-sale tickets are available on March 31, with general sales starting April 3.



Global pop star Lady Gaga will be coming to Chicago this September to perform two nights at the United Center.

The MAYHEM Ball Tour will be at the United Center on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, marking Lady Gaga's first arena tour since 2018.

The tour, named after her new chart-topping album, will go through 16 cities spanning from North America to Europe.

What they're saying:

"There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create," Lady Gaga said in a statement.

Lady Gaga tour tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available on March 31 through various pre-sales. Citi and Verizon customers will have exclusive early access. General on-sale will begin on April 3 at noon at LiveNation.com.

VIP packages, offering premium tickets and pre-show hospitality, will also be available.

The MAYHEM Ball North America 2025 dates

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

The MAYHEM Ball Europe/UK 2025 dates

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena