La Grange Restaurant Week offers culinary delights

Food enthusiasts looking to explore new dining experiences are encouraged to venture southwest of the city for La Grange Restaurant Week.

From Thursday, Feb. 22 through Monday, March 3, participating restaurants will feature value-based meals and special discounts, providing an opportunity for patrons to sample diverse cuisines.

"We have over two dozen restaurants participating in our restaurant week coming up, and I'm really excited about it," said Charity Jones, Director of Development for La Grange. "There's so many choices from lunch options to dinner options, global cuisines, American fare from burgers and pubs to fine dining. People can really make a day of it in La Grange and take in a movie, stop in at one of our more than 40 retailers all within just a few blocks walk and a quick train ride from the city."

Local coffee shop Owl & Lark, known for its cozy atmosphere and healthy menu choices, is one of the establishments participating in the event.

"We have a lot of gluten-free options, a lot of healthier options, and we try to just have a balance and pastries and cold press juicing and specialty coffees," said Logan Benitez, the owner. "We're excited to be a part of (restaurant week). It’s a community thing. We're doing any seasonal drink and avocado toast – 15% off."

Offerings during La Grange Restaurant Week span Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, and American cuisines.

"La Grange is a restaurant to town," Jones emphasized, expressing enthusiasm for welcoming new customers.

A list of participating restaurants and details on discounts can be found HERE.