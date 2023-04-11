Lake County man in custody after being bitten by sheriff's K9 during barricade situation

A Lake County sheriff's K9 is being credited with subduing a man who threatened to kill a woman during a barricade situation early Tuesday.

Richard C. Huhn, 53, of Ingleside, was charged with one felony count of violating an order of protection with a prior conviction, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 35600 block of North Lake Drive in Igleside around 1:05 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The victim told deputies a man who she had an order of protection against was inside her garage and threatened to kill her if she called police, the sheriff's office said.

As deputies attempted to speak with Huhn, he barricaded himself in the garage by placing objects in front of an access door, according to officials.

Deputies used a ram-device to break open the door, where they discovered Huhn hiding under a bench inside the garage, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies released K9 Dax after Huhn continually refused to surrender, and was bit on the leg.

Huhn was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for bite wounds, the sheriff's office said.

After being discharged from the hospital, Huhn will be taken to the Lake County Jail.