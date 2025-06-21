Hit-and-run death on Chicago’s North Side prompts closure on DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

The Brief A body was found near the street on Chicago's North Side early Saturday morning. The investigation led to the northbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive being closed in the area.



A deadly hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning prompted street closures and delays.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of N. Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 26-year-old male pedestrian was hit and killed by an unknown car that was traveling northbound around 3:30 a.m., police said

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Three detectives and the Major Accidents Investigation Unit are investigating the death.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said northbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed from Recreation Drive to Irving Park Road due to police activity.

Drivers were urged to seek alternative routes.

What we don't know:

It was unclear when the road would reopen.

Police did not have a description of the car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com or use reference RD#JJ302688.