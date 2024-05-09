Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash Thursday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A 20-year-old man was driving northbound when he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle in traffic in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police. His car then struck a curb and a light pole before coming to a stop.

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver was also taken to the hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.