Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water

Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water.

The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and closely monitors the situation.

There have been no signs of the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice. The city will continue to monitor Marquette Beach.

Mayor Jerome says the public's safety is the city's top priority.