Lake View couple is first to be married in Cook County in 2022

A Chicago couple from the Lake View neighborhood were the first individuals to be officially married in Cook County in 2022.

Jake Harris, 28, and Justin Luna, 29, have been dating for seven years. Harris had planned on proposing to Luna on New Year’s Eve when he received an email from the Cook County Clerk’s Office letting him know he had won the lottery drawing to receive the first marriage license.

"When I received the email notifying us that we had won, I was dumbstruck," Harris said in a statement. "I broke the news to Justin by showing him the email and he asked if it was real. I replied, ‘If you want it to be,’ and he said Yes!"

Harris and Luna are the first same-sex couple to be chosen to receive the first marriage license of the year in Cook County.

Jake Harris, 28, and Justin Luna, 29

In November of 2019, Luna was diagnosed with leukemia and has since been undergoing chemotherapy treatment. He is scheduled to get a stem cell transplant in mid-January.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We have been going through tough and uncertain times, especially with the upcoming transplant, and I wanted to properly celebrate Justin for the amazing person he is," said Harris. "I wanted him and the whole world to know that he is loved."

The couple also received gifts from several Chicago area businesses.

A Newlywed Gourmet Dinner Gift Box including Filet Mignon, Strip Steaks and Lobster Tails provided by Whittingham Meats

A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

A Gift Card provided by Eli’s Cheesecake

A Virtual Wedding Dance Lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio

A Virtual cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block

Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group

A download of the latest party pack of digital games from Jackbox Games

Two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago

The marriage ceremony, conducted over Zoom, was officiated by Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough.

Advertisement