Lake View CTA crime: Man accused of damaging Ventra card readers

Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say caused significant damage to CTA property last year.

The incident occurred on Dec. 4, 2023, around 1:15 a.m. at the Red Line station located at 946 W. Belmont Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached the CTA Ventra card reader to tap into the station and when it didn't register, he smashed it with his elbow. He then smashed a second card reader.

Man accused of damaging CTA property | CPD

The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 20 and 35. He weighed about 170 to 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.