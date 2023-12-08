Man hospitalized following fire at Lake View East condo building: CFD

One man was hospitalized after a unit in a Lake View East condo building caught fire Friday morning, according to CFD.

Firefighters responded to a still and box alarm fire at 3033 North Sheridan Road around 9:30 a.m.

The building is 16 stories with 145 units. Fire officials said the fire was in a single unit on the ninth floor. There was heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene.

A 24-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. His condition was not released.

Two other victims were evaluated on the scene, but refused an ambulance. Most residents sheltered in place as crews struck out the fire. Some residents evacuated to the roof.

Firefighters searched the building for any residents in need of assistance.

The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be a candle left unattended, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials initially reported that two people were transported to the hospital.