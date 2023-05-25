Lake View East shooting leaves 35-year-old critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was inside a vehicle around 1:41 a.m. in the 500 block of West Melrose Street when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the back and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.