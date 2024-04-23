Suburban man charged with sexually assaulting coworker in Lake Zurich

article

A Carpentersville man was charged with sexually assaulting a coworker Friday at a business in Lake Zurich.

Everado Cardenas, 53, allegedly grabbed the breasts and genitals of another employee without her consent at a business in the 600 block of America Court, according to Lake Zurich Police.

Cardenas was arrested at the scene. He was charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse, both felonies.

No further information was provided.