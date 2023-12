Police in Indiana are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Landon Deboer was last seen on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. in the Thayer, Indiana area — more specifically 1200N near CR 500 E.

He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-5661, or call 9-1-1.