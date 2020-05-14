Landscapers robbed on North Side: police

Chicago police are warning landscapers about a string of recent robberies in the North Side neighborhoods of Logan Square, Sauganash and Edgebrook.

In each incident, someone approached the landscapers as they worked and stole equipment from their trucks, implying they had a gun, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 12:15 p.m. April 28 in the 5900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue;

About 1:45 p.m. May 11 in the 2700 block of North Francisco Avenue; and

About 12 p.m. May 12 in the 6400 block of North Le Mai Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.