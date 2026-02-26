Lane shifts, traffic delays expected during construction on Des Plaines bridge on I-80

The Brief IDOT is preparing to rebuild the Des Plaines River bridge as part of the $1.3 billion I-80 improvement project in Will County, with drivers advised to expect lane shifts and delays. The project includes refurbishing or replacing more than 30 bridges along a corridor that carries over 80,000 vehicles daily, with about 80% now repaved. Construction began three years ago and is scheduled for completion in 2028, with officials working to maintain traffic flow during the work.



Three years into the $1.3 billion road and bridge improvement project along the I-80 corridor in Will County, I-DOT is preparing to rebuild the bridge over the Des Plaines River. Travelers should expect lane variations and traffic delays.

What we know:

In total, more than 30 bridges are being either refurbished or replaced on a stretch of I-80 that sees over 80,000 vehicles pass every day.

Some 80% of the corridor is now under new pavement as part of the project which is slated to be finished in 2028.

What they're saying:

IDOT Engineer Phil Gibson told Fox Chicago, "Part of this corridor we've maintained in each direction, and we've done a lot to try to manage the traffic, to manage the flow, and make sure everybody can go where they need to go."