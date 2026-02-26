Lane shifts, traffic delays expected during construction on Des Plaines bridge on I-80
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Three years into the $1.3 billion road and bridge improvement project along the I-80 corridor in Will County, I-DOT is preparing to rebuild the bridge over the Des Plaines River. Travelers should expect lane variations and traffic delays.
What we know:
In total, more than 30 bridges are being either refurbished or replaced on a stretch of I-80 that sees over 80,000 vehicles pass every day.
Some 80% of the corridor is now under new pavement as part of the project which is slated to be finished in 2028.
What they're saying:
IDOT Engineer Phil Gibson told Fox Chicago, "Part of this corridor we've maintained in each direction, and we've done a lot to try to manage the traffic, to manage the flow, and make sure everybody can go where they need to go."
