Lane Tech council votes to discontinue use of school symbol

Lane Tech College Prep on Chicago's North Side has voted to get rid of their school symbol.

Lane Tech's sports teams have been competing as "The Indians" for a century. But on Tuesday night, the school council voted in favor of discontinuing it.

The council was under pressure after a petition demanded the school change the symbol.

The vote is non-binding and only a recommendation to the administration. There will be a committee to pick the school’s new symbol.