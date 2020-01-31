Lanes reopen on Tri-State after fatal rollover crash in Libertyville

Lanes were reopened several hours after a person was killed in a crash early Friday on the Tri-State Tollway in north suburban Libertyville.

A gray BMW SUV was heading north at 2:13 a.m. on I-94 near Park Avenue in Libertyville when the driver lost control and the SUV hit a semi and flipped over several times, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the BMW while it rolled, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One male passenger from the BMW was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to state police. Two other passengers refused medical treatment.

Police said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

All lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m., state police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not released details on the death.