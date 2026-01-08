Expand / Collapse search

Lansing accepting applications for firefighter, paramedic positions

By
Published  January 8, 2026 5:51pm CST
Lansing
FOX 32 Chicago
Lansing Fire Department hiring

Lansing Fire Department hiring

If you want to be a firefighter or paramedic - Lansing is hiring.

The Brief

    • The Village of Lansing is looking for firefighters and paramedics.
    • You do not have to live in Lansing to apply.
    • Applications are due January 14th and the next fire test is January 31st.

LANSING - Applications are now being accepted for firefighter and paramedic positions with the Village of Lansing. 

What we know:

The Village of Lansing Board of Fire and Police Commissioners says applicants can already be licensed paramedics, entry-level firefighter/paramedics with valid Candidate Physical Ability Tests (CPAT) within the past year or Cops and Fire Physical Agility Tests or have full-time experience. 

Lansing Fire Chief Chad Kooyenga says, "We’re excited to tell people about it. It’s been a great experience to see our department grow into a department — one that's become a destination department in addition to the men and women of the department. We have a lot of great support from our mayor and trustees as well." 

For more information, contact the Lansing Fire Department at 708-895-7400 or go to jobsource.copsandfiretesting.com.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Dawn Hasbrouck.

LansingNews