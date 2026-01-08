Lansing accepting applications for firefighter, paramedic positions

The Brief The Village of Lansing is looking for firefighters and paramedics. You do not have to live in Lansing to apply. Applications are due January 14th and the next fire test is January 31st.



Applications are now being accepted for firefighter and paramedic positions with the Village of Lansing.

What we know:

The Village of Lansing Board of Fire and Police Commissioners says applicants can already be licensed paramedics, entry-level firefighter/paramedics with valid Candidate Physical Ability Tests (CPAT) within the past year or Cops and Fire Physical Agility Tests or have full-time experience.

Lansing Fire Chief Chad Kooyenga says, "We’re excited to tell people about it. It’s been a great experience to see our department grow into a department — one that's become a destination department in addition to the men and women of the department. We have a lot of great support from our mayor and trustees as well."

For more information, contact the Lansing Fire Department at 708-895-7400 or go to jobsource.copsandfiretesting.com.