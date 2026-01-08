Lansing accepting applications for firefighter, paramedic positions
LANSING - Applications are now being accepted for firefighter and paramedic positions with the Village of Lansing.
What we know:
The Village of Lansing Board of Fire and Police Commissioners says applicants can already be licensed paramedics, entry-level firefighter/paramedics with valid Candidate Physical Ability Tests (CPAT) within the past year or Cops and Fire Physical Agility Tests or have full-time experience.
Lansing Fire Chief Chad Kooyenga says, "We’re excited to tell people about it. It’s been a great experience to see our department grow into a department — one that's become a destination department in addition to the men and women of the department. We have a lot of great support from our mayor and trustees as well."
For more information, contact the Lansing Fire Department at 708-895-7400 or go to jobsource.copsandfiretesting.com.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Dawn Hasbrouck.