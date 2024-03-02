Large teen gathering near Southgate mall ends in shooting, two critical: officials

A large teen gathering near the Southgate Market shopping mall led to a shooting, leaving two people in critical condition.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday near Roosevelt Road and Canal Street.

Further details on the shooting are limited, but Chicago fire officials confirm two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter may be in custody, but we're waiting on further confirmation from Chicago police.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.