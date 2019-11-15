Largo High School teacher arrested after fight video surfaces

A teacher has been arrested after video surfaced of a fight between a staff member and at least one student Friday morning at Largo High School in Prince George’s County.

Prince George’s County police have scheduled a news conference to address the matter in Largo.

None of the parties involved in the incident have been identified, but officials have indicated that the teacher is 30-years-old and in her second year in the district, while the student is 17.

Police have not indicated what charges the teacher may face, and they are also looking into the students involved in the incident.

According to investigators, there was contact between the teacher and the student before the incident erupted around 10:23 p.m.

Approximately 40 students and teachers are being questioned in connection with the incident.