Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say

Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run.

According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.

The three men got out, guns drawn yelling at the two women to exit their car, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

One suspect reportedly pulled the woman sitting in the driver's seat out of the car, got in the seat and attempted to drive off but had trouble doing so. The woman told police that the car is push-to-start and the man was unable to drive off.

As the suspect in the driver's seat put his gun in his lap while trying to start the car. That's when the woman grabbed the gun and tried to run away. Another suspect tackled her from behind but the woman shot him at least once.

The woman told police the other suspect began shooting at her but she was able to escape to a nearby house where she hid until police arrived.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene and police described the shooting as a case of self-defense in their report.

On Dec. 2, LVMPD officers say they identified Jaylin Morrison as one of the suspects. A third remains on the run.

Morrison is facing charges of 2nd-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, Fox 5 reports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555. You can remain anonymous.



