LaSalle County court advances legal proceedings in COVID-19 veteran deaths case after 2-year delay

Legal proceedings will move forward in LaSalle County court in connection with the deaths of three dozen veterans who died at a veteran affairs facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuits have been tied up for two years. Named in the lawsuits are several medical officials who were working at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs during the pandemic.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, a total of 36 veterans died during an outbreak at the LaSalle veterans home.

In the months that followed, an inspector general launched an investigation and issued a scathing report, finding that health and safety protocols were ignored, citing a "failure of leadership."

Despite that, more than three years later, families said there is still no resolve. But, their attorney said things are moving forward.

A judge recently denied the defendants' request to move the cases into a claims court, meaning the case will remain in a LaSalle County courtroom.

On Wednesday afternoon, we spoke with the granddaughter of one of the veterans who passed away, Richard Cieski.

"It's been some time now. Everyone sort of forgot about it – well, we didn't. It's still very present with us every day that he's not here and isn't able to make those memories and have holidays with us and be with his family," said Cieski's granddaughter, Lindsay Lamb.

"I think all of the veterans would still be there, be here today, and their families wouldn't have had to gone through this, but it's like they're being re-traumatized. We will do everything in our power to prosecute those cases if the state decides not to step up to the plate and resolve them," said Mike Bonamarte, managing partner of Levin & Perconti.

We reached out to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office for further comment and they said they "do not comment on pending litigation."

We are still waiting to hear back from the attorneys representing the defendants named in the lawsuits.